Monday 24th March

MotoGP 2014: Highlights ITV 4 HD, 8pm

Bless ITV for securing a highlights deal for MotoGP (whose live coverage has been bought up by BT Sports), because you really need to see the first race of the 2014 season.

Set in Qatar and full of surprises, the highlights show will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Rev BBC Two HD, 10pm

Tom Hollander returns for a third series as the Reverend Adam Smallbone. This time he has to juggle the demands of his Hackney parish and his duties as the father of a newborn daughter.

Tuesday 25th March

Manchester United v Manchester City Sky Sports HD1 & 3D, 7.45pm

Barclays Premier League

Elementary Sky Living HD, 9pm

Corpse de Ballet. Holmes investigates the murder of a budding prima ballerina in this Black Swan-inspired mystery case, while Watson reveals information about her father when tackling a homeless case.

Wednesday 26th March

MasterChef BBC One HD, 9pm

MasterChef (the normal one) is back! Celebrating its 10th series, they've introduced new tests and called back past winners and memorable finalists to judge the new contestants.

In the first round, the contestants will have to cook their 'calling card' - a tried and tested signature dish that showcases their talents - to impress the judges. Next comes the invention test, where they have to choose from two boxes of mysterious ingredients: one sweet, one savoury.

And finally, the remaining chefs will have to run a full service and deliver a delicious menu to three past MasterChef finalists, including the first-ever champion, Thomasina Miers.

W1A BBC Two HD, 10pm

From the team behind Twenty Twelve comes a new comedy series satirising the BBC. Hugh Bonneville and Jessica Hynes reprise their roles, and are joined by a new cast and a host of familiar faces playing themselves in the four-part series.

While Ian Fletcher heads to Salford for his first big interview on Woman's Hour amidst an age discrimination case, the production team of 'Britain's Tastiest Village' find out they've double-booked Carol Vorderman and Clare Balding.

Thursday 27th March

Suits Dave HD, 9pm

Bad Faith. The Pearson Darby Specter dissolution begins, but it brings up long-standing trust issues in the process – Harvey fights Scottie, Louis battles Jessica. Elsewhere, Mike asks Rachel to move in with him.

MasterChef BBC One HD, 9pm

Last year's champion, Natalie Coleman, is one of the guest judges in tonight's episode, while the sweet (dark chocolate) and savoury (pork tenderloin) boxes continue to make our mouths water. Like yesterday, only two from today's six will go on to the quarter-finals.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine E4 HD, 9pm

We're loving this lighthearted and zany comedy about the 99th Precinct. In tonight's episode, Captain Holt receives some death threats, and of course the man put in charge of keeping him safe is the bumbling Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg).

Friday 28th March

Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Channel 4 HD, 8pm

T.R.A.C.K.S. Agents of SHIELD goes a little Under Siege 2 this week, as they're on a mission on a train!

The story switches between the agents' perspectives as everything starts to (inevitably) go wrong – a neat trick that keeps the episode interesting and tense. The best comedic moments come from Coulson and Simmons (who are undercover as father and daughter), and Mike Peterson adopts a new persona.

MasterChef BBC One HD, 8.30pm

In the first quarter-finals, food critic William Sitwell presides over the judging, where the four contestants must impress for a place in the final.

But first, it's the fearsome palate and skills test. They must recreate John Torode's dish: a jungle curry with coconut and lime rice, which contains 18 different spices and herbs. Yikes.

Saturday 29th March

Formula 1: The Malaysian Grand Prix BBC One HD, 7am

Qualifying. The forecast for Malaysia: hot and stormy.

England v South Africa Sky Sports HD2, 1pm

ICC World Twenty20

North by Northwest BBC Two HD, 3.20pm

Classic Hitchcock thriller where a case of mistaken identity leads an innocent man to be chased across the United States by spies and police alike. Starring Cary Grant, James Mason, and Eva Marie Saint.

Arsenal v Manchester City Sky Sports HD1, 5pm

Barclays Premier League

True Detective Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Haunted Houses. With two episodes to go of this spell-binding thriller, Cohle and Hart's not-so-legal methods are questioned further. More importantly, we finally find out what drove the two men apart.

Sunday 30th March

Formula 1: The Malaysian Grand Prix BBC One HD, 8am

Race. After an unpredictable first race in Australia, we hope there are even more surprises in store for us at the Sepang Circuit, Malaysia. As usual, there are dark clouds and torrential rain threatening the race – which may frustrate the teams, but is good fun for the viewers.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Sky Sports HD1 & 3D, 3.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Game of Thrones Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

The Rains of Castamere. You'll be sobbing in shock by the end of this episode. It is indeed the episode of the Red Wedding, and we really won't say anything else to ruin what is the most heartbreaking moment in all of Game of Thrones.

The Musketeers BBC One HD, 9pm

Musketeers Don't Die Easily. It's all happening in the series finale: Athos and Milady have their confrontation, Milady reveals she and D'Artagnan had an affair, Athos is angry at D'Artagnan, Constance is put in danger, and the Cardinal tells Milady to kill the Musketeers once and for all.

Will the Musketeers be able to stop fighting each other in time to save lives and reveal the Cardinal's plots against the throne? We're hoping for some spectacular swashbuckling sword fights.

'Til next week...

By Kashfia Kabir

