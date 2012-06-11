Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD, your weekly guide to the best HD and 3D films, TV shows, and sports.

There's plenty of football on the menu with Euro 2012 kicking off last weekend, and with the hotly anticipated first England match happening today on ITV HD.

And the rain-delayed French Open men's finals has just finished, with Rafael Nadal beating Novak Djokovic to win his seventh French Open title.

Here's our pick of what to watch our for the rest of this week:

Monday 11th June

France v England - ITV1 HD - 4pm

Euro 2012

The Indian Doctor - BBC HD - 5.45pm

A chance to catch the repeat of the underrated mini series, about an Indian doctor and his wife moving to a small Welsh mining town, set in 1963. The comedy drama continues throughout the week.

Prem Sharma, played by Sanjeev Bhaskar, is optimistic and strikes up some new friendships and starts to settle into life in the Valleys, but it won't be plain sailing.

Ukraine v Sweden - BBC1 HD - 7pm

Euro 2012

Suits - Dave HD - 7.20pm

Pilot. As Season 2 airs in the US on the 14th this week, here's a chance to see the first season of the classy legal drama all over again. It's sharp-tongued, smart and has some very fetching suits – definitely worth catching up with.

Tuesday 12th June

Greece v Czech Republic - ITV1 HD - 4.30pm

Euro 2012

Poland v Russia - ITV1 HD - 7.20pm

Euro 2012

Mad Men - Sky Atlantic HD - 9pm

The Phantom. This season was fabulous, wasn't it? I won't spoil anything, but rather than things being tied up in this finale, it just opens up far more questions that have been boiling away throughout the past few episodes. While Don's scene ends on an ambiguous note, let's cheer for Peggy and Joan.

The Two Thousand Year Old Computer - BBC HD - 10.30pm

In 1901, a group of divers found a mysterious object off the southern coast of Greece. The 2,000-year-old object, no bigger than a modern laptop, is now regarded as the world's oldest computer, devised to predict solar eclipses and calculate the timing of the ancient Olympics.

The mysteries of the Antikythera Mechanism reveal surprising and awe-inspiring details of the object that continues to mystify.

Constantine - ITV1 HD - 10.35pm

Taking liberties with Hellblazer, Keanu Reeves is actually a great fit for the surly, misanthropic, caught-between-heaven-and-hell John Constantine. It's slick and dark and Peter Stormare puts in a memorable performace as Lucifer. Also stars Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton, Djimon Housnou and Shia LeBeouf.

Wednesday 13th June

Denmark v Portugal - ITV1 HD - 4.30pm

Euro 2012

Netherlands v Germany - BBC1 HD - 7pm

Euro 2012

Jools Holland: London Calling - BBC HD - 10pm

Jools Holland embarks on a personal journey through the streets, historical landmarks, pubs, music halls and rock 'n' roll venues of London to uncover a history of the city through its songs, the people who wrote them and the Londoners who joined in the chorus.

Along the way, he meets musicians such as Ray Davies, Damon Albarn, Suggs, Roy Hudd, Lisa Hannigan, Joe Brown and Eliza Carthy.

Smokin' Aces - ITV4 HD - 10pm

Explosive, bullet-ridden and completely wacky film about a group of assassins sent to kill of an FBI informer. Ensemble cast of Jeremy Piven, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pine, Ben Affleck, Ray Liotta and Alicia Keys.

Thursday 14th June

Italy v Croatia - BBC1 HD - 4.45pm

Euro 2012

Spain v Republic of Ireland - ITV1 HD - 7.15pm

Euro 2012

The Thick Of It - BBC HD - 10pm

Ah, brilliant. Season 3 of Armando Iannucci's award-winning political comedy is getting a repeat showing, and I can't recommend it enough, if only for Peter Capaldi's foul-mouthed, creatively sweary, spin master Malcolm Tucker.

In this episode, it's reshuffle day at Number 10 and Nicola Murray is the new head of DOCAS, but she's far too optimistic and green for Tucker's vortex of delightful evil. Also starring Chris Addison, Roger Allam, Rebecca Front, and Olivia Poulet.

Friday 15th June

Ukraine v France - ITV1 HD - 4.30pm

Euro 2012

Sweden v England - BBC1 HD - 7pm

Euro 2012

Resident Evil: Afterlife - Sky 3D - 8pm

The fourth instalment to the franchise is also its first 3D. Milla Jovovich's zombie-fighting heroine Alice is still fighting her way through the post-apocalyptic wasteland triggered after the first film. Now she re-groups with past friends in search of a safe haven called Arcadia.

Saturday 16th June

The Sarah Jane Adevntures - BBC HD - 3.30pm

The Empty Planet, part 1. Clyde and Rani discover that they are the only survivors of the human race after Mr Smith picks up a mysterious alien energy.

Czech Republic v Poland - BBC1 HD - 7.30pm

Euro 2012

Greece v Russia - BBC HD - 7.30pm

Euro 2012

Sunday 17th June

Portugal v Netherlands - ITV1 HD - 17.30pm

Euro 2012

Little Miss Sunshine - 4HD - 11.10pm

Oscar-winning black comedy film about a dysfunctional but endearing family going on a road trip to ensure their determined daughter gets to the finals of a beauty pageant. With Greg Kinnear, Toni Collette, Steve Carrel, and Abigail Breslin.

