Two new Amazon Fire TV Sticks could be revealed in just a few hours

Amazon might be refreshing its lineup of Fire TV Stick media streamers in an upcoming event slated for later today. How do we know? Well we have the Federal Communication Commission to thank for this one, as two new Fire Sticks appeared to have been filed for approval, although details are still sparse at the moment.

So what do we know so far? Currently all we know is that one will support Wi-Fi 6 and the other will support Wi-Fi 6E, the latter being the latest standard in wireless internet connectivity. While this might seem unassuming to most, this is actually quite a big clue as to what these Fire TV sticks could be.

It hints heavily towards these being the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as these two devices are mostly differentiated by the latter supporting Wi-Fi 6E. Conveniently, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has disappeared from Amazon without a trace; very interesting...

Launching in October 2021, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is due for an upgrade, as is the standard 4K model which launched all the way back in 2018. But what else should we expect? Well, picture and sound upgrades would, of course, be a great start, as well as a less chunky design as the Fire TV Sticks are notorious for blocking adjacent HDMI ports. Amazon could also take a leaf out of Apple's iPhone 15 book here and switch to USB-C, as micro USB is thoroughly outdated.

All will be revealed later today when Amazon begins its hardware focused event at 4pm BST, although it's worth noting that the company has decided not to live stream it.

