We've had a huge amount of trailers in the past week. We had our first look at Paul Thomas Anderson's funky looking Inherent Vice and another look at Christopher Nolan's ambitious Interstellar.

Ridley Scott returns to sword and sandal epics with Exodus: Gods and Kings and Benedict Cumberbatch stars in The Imitation Game.

Liam Neeson and his set of skills return in Taken 3 and we also feature the trailer for Australian black comedy The Mule, which features a man having to conceal drugs in his… well, we'll let you find out.

Inherent Vice

Paul Thomas Anderson's The Master split audiences with its take on depression post-World War II. Inherent Vice looks like an altogether different proposition, a detective story that reunites the director with Joaquin Phoenix (sporting some Wolverine-esque mutton chops) in a film that looks like a bundle of laughs.

The film premieres at the New York Film Festival on 4th October. Could it be an awards contender for Anderson?

Inherent Vice is out in the UK on 30th January, 2015

Interstellar

A final look at Christopher Nolan's Interstellar is another opportunity to get a sense of the film's scale. And it looks huge.

Interstellar follows a crew of astronauts (led by man-of-the-moment, Matthew McConaughey) as they search for another planet that can support life after Earth becomes uninhabitable.

The IMAX release is opening a little early on 5th November in the US. Hopefully that'll be the same for the UK.

Interstellar is out in the UK on 7th November, 2014

Taken 3

Liam Neeson said there wouldn't be Taken 3 when Taken 2 came out… jump forward two years and behold, Taken is now a trilogy!

Going for the Se7en method of incorporating a number in its title (some pre-release materials refer to Tak3n but we're going to call it Taken 3), in a surprising twist... no one is actually taken in this film.

Instead, Neeson's Bryan Mills will have to dig out his "particular set of skills" when he's framed for murder. Can this film reinvigorate an action franchise that showed signs of flagging?

Taken 3 is out in the UK on 8th January, 2015

The Imitation Game

The darling of the festival circuit and leading contender in the hunt for awards (so far), The Imitation Game stars Benedict Cumberbatch as English mathematician Alan Turing, who famously assisted Allied forces in World War II by cracking the Enigma code.

Cumberbatch is said to be outstanding and you won't have to wait long to see it - it's showing at the London Film Festival in mid-October.

The Imitation Game is out in the UK on 14th November, 2015

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Casting controversy aside, Ridley Scott's Exodus looks to be in good shape.

Focusing on the brotherhood between Christain Bale's Moses and Joel Edgerton's Rhamses (that's how IMDb is spelling it), the relationship begins to fracture when Moses aligns himself with the slaves. It looks massive - Scott's eye for scale hasn't wavered - and we're hoping for good things from all involved.

And just look at the amount of 'guyliner' on display…

Exodus: Gods and Kings is out in the UK on 26th December, 2014

The Mule

In The Mule, Angus Sampson's first-time drug mule is caught by law enforcement officers (Hugo Weaving & Ewen Leslie) in a story that's apparently based on true events.

As the trailer shows, Sampson's (depressed-looking) Ray Jenkins doesn't want to give the game away, leading to a stand-off between him, the police and the criminals who forced him into the situation. It's showing at the London Film Festival and we're looking forward to some darkly comic laughs.

Plus, you can't go wrong with a helping of Lord of the Rings alumni, Weaving and John Noble.

The Mule will be featuring at the BFI London Film Festival in October

And there's more… !

Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day are back in Horrible Bosses 2 and it looks like they have more bosses to (haphazardly) get rid of, while Jude Law sports a convincing Scottish brogue in underwater thriller Black Sea.

There's also Keanu Reeves' latest film – a hitman action film called John Wick – that we're eagerly anticipating.

If that wasn't enough there's a tense trailer of American Sniper from the prolific Clint Eastwood, and the directorial debut from Russell Crowe in the form of The Water Diviner. There's a behind the scenes look at the production of that one, too.

And, last but not least, a preview of the next Pixar film, Inside Out, that's about a little girl growing up and the various emotions she goes through. It features the voices of Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader.

