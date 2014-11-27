It follows the news that Tidal has been integrated into the ickStream music platform, which delivers music streaming services to home audio devices.

The latest release of the ickStream app for Squeezebox that includes Tidal integration is now available to download here: http://wiki.ickstream.com/index.php/Open_Beta_Squeezebox

Tidal's integration allows Squeezebox users to navigate and control the service through the Squeezebox controller and/or Logitech's Squeezebox app. This gives access to Tidal's lossless, CD-quality 16-bit/44.1kHz FLAC and ALAC music files, with 25 million tracks available.

MORE: Tidal hands-on preview

“We were thrilled to have been approached by ickStream so early into our integration drive,” says Pål Bråtelund, strategic partnership manager for HiFi at Tidal. “Many of the ickStream team helped develop the Squeezebox and, therefore, have many years experience of streaming music. The number of customers in the UK and US using Squeezebox as their streaming music player is vast, and we are delighted that they can now hear Tidal through their systems.”

MORE: Read our Logitech Squeezebox reviews

Tidal is available in the UK and US for £19.99/$19.99 a month. In addition to lossless music, the service also offers 75,000 music videos, curated editorial content and dedicated apps for iOS and Android devices.

Other hardware manufacturers have also agreed to incorporate Tidal into their systems, including Bluesound and Simple Audio's Roomplayer+, with many others including Sonos, Astell & Kern, Denon, Dynaudio, Harman, Linn and Meridian to follow.

We will publish a full review of the Tidal streaming service in the January 2014 issue of What Hi-Fi?, on sale from December 17th.