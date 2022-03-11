The new Xbox Series X update will help the planet and save you money

Microsoft's latest Xbox consoles can now download updates while using less energy. Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Series X/S can now download system and game updates when in Energy Saver mode – previously, this was only possible in Standby mode, which uses more energy.

With energy bills set to go through the roof, many households will welcome the new feature.

Energy Saver uses about 20 times less power than Standby. It is now the default option when gamers set up their Xbox console. Quick Resume – which effectively pauses multiple games at a time so you can jump out and then pick up where you left off – also works in Energy Saver, which again will save money on your electricity bills.

Microsoft announced the feature as part of a blog post on its sustainability efforts.

The gaming giant – soon to be the third biggest gaming firm in the world thanks to its acquisition of Activision Blizzard – wants to be carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste by 2030.

Also by 2030, all Xbox products and accessories, and all Microsoft product packaging, will be 100 per cent recyclable in Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries.

Microsoft started incorporating Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) resins into the manufacturing body and various internal components of the Xbox Series S in late 2021, and uses PCR resins in some of its recent Xbox Wireless Controllers such as the Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition. Fifteen colours available in the Xbox Design Lab also use PCR resins.

Good good. Now if only someone would sell us an Xbox Series X...

