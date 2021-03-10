Sony TV deal: Award-winning LED TV hits all time low price

Anyone in the market for high-end LED TV should would be wise to put the Sony Bravia KD-65XH9005 on a very shortlist, and not take too long about deciding either. This 65in TV, and the 55in smaller version, have just dropped down to an all-time low price in this Sony TV deal.

The What Hi-Fi? Award-winning 65in Sony KD-65XH9005 blew us away with its vibrant colours, HDR handling and top-quality motion processing when we reviewed. Its launch price was £1499 but, now down at just £999, it's an absolute steal.

Sony TV deals

65in Sony KD-65XH9005 4K HDR TV £1499 £999 at PRC Direct

This What Hi-Fi? Award-winning LED TV is a real treat. It delivers exceptionally good black depth while also offering superb colours, excellent HDR handling and first class motion processing. It's a fantastic purchase.View Deal

The 55in model, the Sony KD-55XH9005, isn't one we've had in for test, but we would hope its performance wouldn't be too dissimilar. It has the same £500-off, given that it hit the shops for £1299 originally, and is now available for just £799. While we can't guarantee performance, at this price, it very much looks like a chance worth taking.

55in Sony KD-55XH9005 4K HDR TV £1299 £799 at PRC Direct

Although not one we've tested, we would hope that this TV offers a performance of the same calibre as the 65in version. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and features Sony's impressive audio and motion processing technologies.View Deal

The Sony KD-65XH9005 and Sony KD-55XH9005 are full-array, 4K HDR, LED-backlit TVs with local dimming and support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG as well as Dolby Atmos. Sound comes courtesy of Sony's Acoustic Multi-Audio technology with rear-positioned tweeters and Sony's X-Balanced Speakers on the underside of the frame.

The sets are powered by Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1 and run Android TV as the OS of choice, brining access to almost all of the major apps and services that you'll need. There's no scrimping on looks either. They have a diamond cut frame for a slim look and the panels are perched atop pairs of dual-position, V-shaped, metal blade feet.

With Sony's 2021 TV line-up on its way shortly, we would expect that this is as low-priced as we'll see these two TVs get before stocks disappear.

