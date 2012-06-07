Trending

Sky introduces enhanced electronic programme guide

By News 

EPG update includes HD graphics, more channels per page and categorised recordings by genre

Sky has today begun the rollout of its new EPG (electronic programme guide) for Sky+ HD set-top boxes.

Among the improvements are a new-look interface and easier selection of your favourite programmes. The new features will be rolled out to Sky customers during the course of this year, and include:

• Pinpoint HD graphics, for a sharper and sleeker looking interface

• A navigation update, increasing the number of channels featured on each page of the TV Guide from six to eight

• New categorised recordings in the Sky+ planner, meaning customers can browse through their recorded programmes by genre for the first time, with content divided into categories such as entertainment, movies, sports, news, documentaries or music.

• New landing page for different genres. Sky Movies viewers, for example, can choose from a series of simple icons to watch movies live or on-demand via Sky Anytime+, browse movies stored on their Sky+ planner, rent a movie from Sky Store or search for a particular film, all through a single page.

You can watch a video demo of the new Sky EPG by clicking here.

