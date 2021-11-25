Unmissable Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal gets you 20% off – if you're quick

Black Friday might might be tomorrow, but eBay has already pulled the tigger on a monster deal: 20% off the Nintendo Switch. It was £300 but is now just £240.

Despite the arrival of the new Switch OLED, the standard Switch is still in huge demand. It's fun, family-friendly and offers top tier games in the iconic Mario and Zelda series.

Warning! eBay says the Switch sold out in a record time of 1 every 4 seconds last year, so act fast or you'll miss the 20 per cent discount.

Nintendo Switch £300 Nintendo Switch £300 £240 at eBay (save £60)

Unlike the PlayStation and Xbox, the Nintendo Switch doubles as a portable console. Slot the tablet-sized screen into the controller, and you can take Mario Kart, Donkey Kong and Animal Crossing wherever you go.

Prefer nostalgic family fun to bloody-thirsty shoot 'em ups? The Nintendo Switch is the console for you. It more than makes up for a lack of raw power and 4K graphics with an awesome selection of games.

The Switch has an extra trick up its sleeve, too: it doubles as a portable games console. Simply slot the tablet-sized screen into the controller, and you can game on the go, without the need for a TV. Clever.

Sales of games consoles are through the roof right now, what with more of us spending time at home and the winter nights drawing in. So to see eBay slash 20% off the Nintendo Switch is a welcome surprise.

Missed it? Nuts! But don't worry, you can still get a tasty discount on the Switch in the Currys Black Friday sale. It's not as good a deal as eBay's, but hey, it's still better than paying £300.

Want a more affordable system? The Nintendo Switch Lite costs £200 and is purely for gaming on the go. It has a smaller screen and doesn't come with a dock for playing games on your TV.

There's also the newly launched Switch OLED, of course. At £310, it's much pricier, but it does offer some nice upgrades, including a 7-inch OLED display, enhanced audio and extra internal storage. Check out today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to get the best price on the console.

