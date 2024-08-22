Save over £1000 on the Samsung S95D and get a free Dolby Atmos soundbar with this jaw-dropping OLED TV deal

It has been a fiercely competitive year for OLED TVs, with various companies vying for your hard-earned cash, and this stellar Samsung deal might be your best bet to get a flagship model at a heavily discounted price.

The QE65S95D (better known as the S95D) is one of the best best OLED TVs we've seen this year (so far) and you can currently save just over £1000 at Richer Sounds. We reviewed this TV at £3599 back when it launched in April, however, this deal will net you the five-star set for £2549. That is a healthy £1050 saving on its regular price.

It doesn't stop there though, as you can also claim the Samsung HW-Q600C Dolby Atmos soundbar for free when you purchase this TV – simply add the soundbar to your basket and use code FREEQ600CBAR at checkout. It's not a soundbar we've tested, but a free Dolby Atmos soundbar with a wireless subwoofer is a huge bonus nonetheless, especially considering it usually retails for £549. As a package, you're saving an astounding £1599, which is a major bargain if you ask us.

You'll need to sign up for the Richer Sounds VIP Club membership to take advantage of the full savings, but that's a free and simple process that we highly recommend doing, especially as it will save you an additional £150 on top of the already discounted price.

Samsung S95D 65-inch £3599 £2549 at Richer Sounds (save £1050)

Samsung's thoroughly impressive flagship OLED TV leverages QD-OLED display technology with an innovative anti-glare feature that makes it a dream to use in bright living rooms. It's also a stellar performer where picture is concerned, and its flawless gaming specification is only matched by its Korean counterpart. Be sure to sign up to Richer Sounds VIP Club for the full savings and add the Samsung HW-Q600C to your basket with code FREEQ600CBAR to claim the soundbar for free.

The new S95D TV is the third generation of Samsung’s Quantum Dot take on OLED technology. There was already a big improvement between the first and second iterations of this technology, so we are truly impressed by just how much of a leap this third generation takes.

One of the first things that hit us during testing is just how bright this TV is, not just by OLED standards, but against any display currently available. With the S95D, even the most aggressively mastered 4K Blu-ray titles display pictures of unbelievable intensity. Super-bright peak white highlights and wonderfully saturated colours are displayed alongside the same deep black colours that OLED TVs are typically renowned for.

There’s an impressive list of features, as you would expect of a TV in this price range, including excellent gaming support such as 4K/120Hz playback, 144Hz frame rate support, an HDR game mode that keeps input lag to just 9.8ms, and ALLM switching. Though Dolby Vision is not featured (as is the case with any Samsung TV), the S95D supports HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ (which like Dolby Vision, uses scene-by-scene picture data to allow TVs to deliver an accurate HDR picture).

It has a uniform depth of 1cm, meaning it is incredibly thin and ideal for wall hanging. This is all thanks to the external One Connect box that houses the TV’s connections and processing technology. It also ships with a robust desktop stand made using heavy-duty metal which attaches under the screen’s middle, allowing the TV to fit easily on even narrow units or furniture.

Interested in getting your hands on one of the best new TVs around? Head over to Richer Sounds where the S95D is now available for £2549. Be sure to apply the soundbar deal at checkout and get the Richer Sounds VIP Club membership for maximum value.

MORE:

Read our full Samsung S95D review

And check out our list of the best OLED TVs for 2024

As well as the best OLED TV deals available now