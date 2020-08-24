Save 40% off Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds

Amazon's End of Summer Sale has seen the retailer slash the cost of its own smart speakers. Now, it's cut the cost of Jabra's £150 wireless earbuds by 40% – dropping the price to just £90.

The Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds provide five hours' battery life per charge and are IP55 weather-resistant, which makes them ideal gym buddies. We found them to be pretty comfortable, too. Even better, they're only £90 at Amazon (a massive £60 off the £150 RRP).

Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds £149.99 £89.99

On the look out for classy wireless buds at a budget price? These Jabras tick plenty of boxes: they're weather-resistant, solidly-crafted and come supplied with their own charging case. What price freedom? In this case, a penny less than £90.

We originally reviewed the Jabra Elite 65ts back in 2019 and found that they had a lot going for them. The buds themselves are comfortable and lightweight, they feature microphones for hands-free calls, and you get a charging case that provides two full charges (upping the total battery life to 15 hours).

They're a joy to use, too. Take a bud out of your ear, and your music automatically pauses. Put it back in to restart. Double push the right ear bud to pause music and let some outside noise in.

As for sound, the Elite 65ts aren't the most energetic wireless earbuds we've ever heard, but tonally music is relayed faithfully. And viewed through the lens of convenience, they're a superb pair of buds. And at this price, something of a steal.

