Samsung sets 1st February date for its 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event - but what can we expect?

Samsung has confirmed that it's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 1st. There has been plenty of speculation and rumours circling around this date, however, Samsung has now confirmed that it will lift the lid on a host of new products at the beginning of next month.

While no specific products have been confirmed to be making an appearance by Samsung quite yet, we can certainly make some educated guesses as to what we think will debut at this upcoming Unpacked.

We'll be covering everything Samsung Unpacked, from the likely Galaxy S23, and we've even got our hopes up for some new Galaxy Buds, so stay tuned for our coverage. If you want to watch the Galaxy Unpacked event live, you can find a live stream on Samsung's official Galaxy Unpacked website (opens in new tab) and on YouTube.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra

This is a safe bet, as Samsung has refreshed its line of flagship mobile devices at the beginning of the year for the last few generations of Galaxy S smartphones. The S23 line, despite what the name suggests, will be the 14th iteration in the Galaxy S series.

Since the Galaxy S20, we've seen a trio of smartphones from the Korean tech giant; this includes a standard model around the 6.2-inch mark, a "Plus" model that usually sports a 6.7-inch display, and finally, an "Ultra" variant that features the biggest screen in the line-up at around 6.8-inches. We expect to see the same again this year, with rumours and leaks appearing to support this.

A render of what we could expect the Samsung Galaxy S23 to look like from OnLeaks (Image credit: OnLeaks / Digit India)

Getting onto the aforementioned rumours and leaks, we've seen varying reports that include everything from the specs to the designs of these new phones. Starting with the design, reports up to this point have pointed towards this year's devices looking nearly identical to the previous models. Instead, the S23 lineup will focus on improving specs, with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering these smartphones. Samsung is reportedly phasing out its in-house Exynos chip which often features in European models, standardizing Qualcomm across the board with these new Galaxy S phones.

Display rumours are equally unmomentous, with the entire S23 lineup expected to retain the specs of the previous generation devices. Current screen speculation from reputable leaker @IceUniverse (via gsmarena (opens in new tab)) points towards unchanged screen specs, which may not be terribly exciting, but we praised the display in our Galaxy S22 Ultra review, so we're also not complaining. The current Galaxy S23 lineup display predictions are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S23: 6.1-inch, 1080x2340 (442ppi)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: 6.6-inch, 1080x2340 (390ppi)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 6.8-inch, 1440x3080 (500ppi)

Elsewhere, upgrades are expected in the battery and camera departments, although we'll have to wait until February 1st to see if these come to fruition. You can catch up on all the latest Galaxy S23 news before the Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus and S9 Ultra

Samsung launched last year's Galaxy Tab S8 lineup alongside the Galaxy S22 last year, so it's possible that we might see a refreshed set of flagship tablets alongside the phones. There has been a significant lack of rumours surrounding the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Tabs, and even some murmurings of Samsung supposedly delaying the development of its upcoming tablet which was supposed to begin in December of last year, according to The Elec (via Android Police (opens in new tab) ).

Therefore the likelihood of a new major Samsung tablet appearing at the Unpacked event might not be high, however, it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 launched alongside last year's Galaxy S22 smartphones at the same Unpacked event (Image credit: samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

Samsung may have recently updated its Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but its more budget-friendly earbuds might see an update at this new Unpacked Event. The Galaxy Buds 3, the successor to 2021's Galaxy Buds 2 could make their appearance, although there has been little to no confirmation or rumours to state this is the case.

However, considering the second generation Buds launched two years after the first, we may be due for an upgrade if Samsung intends to keep that product cycle going. The company updated its Buds 2 Pro alongside the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in August of last year, so an upgrade to the basic Buds would be most welcome.

The Galaxy Buds 2 launched over a year and a half ago at a reasonable price, but with lacklustre performance (Image credit: Samsung)

But what do we want to see from the Buds 3? Upgrades across the board would be the ideal solution, as Samsung needs to address the lacklustre sound and feature set of the current Buds 2 if it wants to compete with the likes of Apple AirPods 3s and Sony WF-C500s. This includes improvements to the treble and dynamics, better battery life, more ANC controls and compatibility with spatial audio formats. The Buds 2 do get some things right, such as its compact and lightweight design and accessible price point, but a revised set of budget Buds from Samsung could really bring them into the conversation when discussing affordable true wireless earphones.

Check out more of our predictions and hopes for the Galaxy Buds 3 before Samsung's Unpacked Event on 1st February, so you're all caught up just in case we're surprised with some new Galaxy Buds.

