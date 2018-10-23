Qualcomm wants to help create more Alexa-powered wireless headphones

Amazon’s Alexa voice control has spread to third-party wireless speakers like wildfire in the past year, and it's now starting to trickle into Bluetooth headphones - as it has done with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II (pictured top).

Qualcomm wants more Alexa-powered headphones to hit the market, and it’s come up with a hardware and software package to sell to manufacturers to help them produce them ‘more efficiently and cost-effectively’.

The chipset manufacturer has today announced a new Bluetooth Smart Headset reference design featuring push-button activation support for Alexa, for Android smartphone owners with the Alexa app.

The customisable design is based on its ‘most advanced family of Bluetooth audio chips’, the QCC5100-series (which Qualcomm designed to help facilitate true wireless earbuds), and in addition to support for Alexa also gives device makers options to add ultra-low power consumption for extended battery life, active noise cancellation and aptX HD Bluetooth.

The Bluetooth Smart Headset reference design is available now, so are more – and perhaps more affordable – Alexa headphones for Android smartphones on the horizon? Qualcomm for one, and smart supporters for two, will sure hope so.

