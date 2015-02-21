According to SlashGear, its new dongle – thought to be called the Qualcomm 4K Streaming Adapter – is based on the Snapdragon 800 processor and will be powered by Android.

In addition to its Ultra HD 4K capabilities, the new Qualcomm dongle will have a range of bang up-to-date connectivity options, including wi-fi and LTE Broadcast.

LTE Broadcast is different to 4G in the sense that it adopts a "one-to-many approach" when transmitting, as opposed to "one-to-one", allowing streaming to multiple devices.

In fact, SlashGear revealed that Qualcomm has pretty much packed a high-end smartphone into the 4K Streaming Adapter – without, as you might imagine, the touchscreen and battery.

The design appears to be a striking red casing and a compact size, much like the Chromecast. But it's more likely to be the specs and that 4K support that will give Google and Roku a run for their money.

