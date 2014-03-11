New from Philips is the BR-1X portable Bluetooth speaker, designed for indoor and outdoor use thanks to a no-nonsense design.

The BR-1X features two different sound modes: indoor, and outdoor. Indoor claims to offer deeper bass and "crystal clear details", while outdoor mode outputs "loud, heavy audio".

Users can connect smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices to the BR-1X using Bluetooth. For those that don't support it, there's a 3.5mm auxiliary input. A built-in microphone also allows you to use the speaker for hands-free voice calls.

Philips has implemented its wOOx loudspeaker technology which aims to deliver low, precise and dynamic bass with minimum distortion from two 2-inch drivers.

Design

The BR-1X is encased in a rugged, rubber shell and features an over-sized strap, making it suitable for outdoor use.

A built-in rechargeable battery claims to offer up to 6 hours of playback, and, intriguingly, several BR-1X speakers can be connected together using the included audio cable.

The Philips BR-1X Bluetooth speaker is available now in khaki and grey finishes for £100.

MORE: Best Bluetooth speakers to buy in 2014