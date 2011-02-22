The updates are available for three models: the DMR-BS850, DMR-BS750 and DMR-XS350. Click on this link to go directly to the relevant download.

Failing that, there should be an 'over the air' update sometime today; just make sure you have the option set within the settings menu to 'automatically download'.

The only remaining Panasonic products without BBC iPlayer compatibility are the firm's 2008/2009 TV sets. Panasonic says the upgrade for these will now be available in September 2011.

