The range, which starts at £599, is the first to be Freeview certified.



The new models simply connect to a TV aerial, and can then show and record Freeview broadcasts using the TV guide in Windows Media Center.



Live pause, rewind and series recording are also available, accessed either using the wireless keyboard and mouse or via the computers' touchscreen interface.



Two models are available: the £599 oneTwo M, with a 20in display built-in as well as a multicard reader and webcam, and the £899 oneTwo L, with a 23in screen, improved processor and video card.

The oneTwo L can also offer 5.1-channel surround with optional speakers, and an optional Blu-ray drive.



Both models are available now.