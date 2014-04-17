Onkyo has announced two new mid-range AV receivers for 2014 in the form of the TX-NR737 and TX-NR838 (pictured above).

Features across both amplifiers include Bluetooth and built-in WiFi, plus the latest HDMI standard and HDCP 2.2 spec to support 4K Ultra HD content.

Both models are THX Select2 Plus-certified, which claims to guarantee the same high-volume, low-distortion sound experience of cinemas.

Both amplifiers also benefit from Wide Range Amplifier Technology (WRAT) and are built around a custom high-output transformer, extra-large customised capacitors and low-impedance copper bus-plates.

Three-stage Inverted Darlington Circuitry is onboard to provide a low-impedance output stage with high-current transistors for instant power and low distortion.

The TX-NR737 (pictured above) and TX-NR838 home cinema amplifiers also feature dual Digital Signal Processing (DSP) engines and 24/192 Burr-Brown DACs.

Elsewhere Onkyo has included its AccuEQ room calibration software, which deliberately bypasses the front left and right channels to leave their sound untouched. The remaining speakers are then optimised for a balanced surround sound (at least that's the theory).

Both the TX-NR737 and TX-NR838 can be connected to a record player and the TX-NR838 also has a Pure Direct Analogue Path (PDAP) mode, which claims to shut down all digital circuitry in order to eliminate electrical interference.

Both models have seven HDMI inputs; six on the rear and one MHL certified input on the front. Inputs one to four and the frontside support 4K Ultra HD video at 60fps. They also have two HDMI outputs.

DLNA and Wi-Fi are built-in to both amps to allow for streaming from a variety of digital sources. DSD files and gapless 192kHz/24-bit FLAC and WAV are supported. Bluetooth 2.1 is also built-in to both receivers to provide wireless streaming option.

The new receivers also play host to a number of Internet services: Spotify Premium, Deezer, Aupeo!, Pandora, and TuneIn Radio and all of these are searchable from within the Onkyo remote app.

The Onkyo TX-NR737 is due to go on sale later this month priced at £800 while the TX-NR838 is due out in May at a price of £1000.

by Max Langridge

