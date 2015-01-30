We begin with the Chord Company, which unveils its brand-new models from its streaming (ethernet) range at the Headroom Show in London this weekend.

The cables are being displayed in pre-production form ahead of the official launch later this year - both cables are designed to introduce the advanced Tuned ARAY technology to more Chord products.

Sky plans to enter mobile sector

It appears Sky is adding another service to its brand in the form of mobile voice and data services - after securing an agreement with O2 owner Telefonica UK.

Under the terms of the newly-signed deal, Telefonica will provide Sky with "wholesale access" to 2G, 3G and 4G services across its nationwide network. The first Sky mobile services are to launch in 2016.

Sony's PS4 slimming down?

A recent leak courtesy of Italian website VG247.it suggests that Sony's PlayStation 4 console is about to slim down for the summer - with reports suggesting we'll have a first look at it during E3 in June.

The PS4 isn't the chunkiest console out there, but the idea of a leaner version isn't unlikely – we've seen it happen before with both the PS2 and PS3. Does that mean it's a PS4-gone conclusion?

Yeah, even we sighed at that one.

Sky TV comes to PlayStation 3

We're not finished with Sky or Sony yet. It has been announced that PlayStation 3 owners, who are also Sky TV customers taking either Sky Go Extra or Sky Multi-screen, can watch live or on-demand TV on their consoles.

The service is already available to PlayStation 4 owners, but its predecessor has now joined the range of devices that you can watch Sky content on. You'll also have access to Sky Box Sets, including new drama Fortitude.

New name for Sony's Video Unlimited?

A final piece of PlayStation news to report – specifically the Video Unlimited service, which is poised to go the same way as Music Unlimited after Sony and Spotify joined forces

Video Unlimited (pictured) is expected to be renamed PlayStation Video, following the lead of the new PlayStation Music moniker for Music Unlimited. And it's expected to become part of the PlayStation Network from next month [February].

FLAC support for Windows Phone

Now for something a little different: confirmation that Windows 10-powered smartphones/tablets will soon have the ability to support FLAC audio files, although it's still thought to be a "few months" away at the moment.

Microsoft's Joe Belfiore tweeted the news earlier this week, which means that if you have a Windows Phone, you won't need to get a third-party codec or programme to handle higher-quality audio files on-the-go.

Playbulb combines lightbulb and speaker

MiPow's Playbulb may just be everything you need – not our words, but the company's. Having made its name in iOS accessories, this half-lightbulb, half-Bluetooth speaker could be considered a bit of a departure.

Now on sale for £60, MiPow's Playbulb is compatible with most light fixtures using a standard E26 or E27 screw socket and can be used with "most Bluetooth wireless enabled devices". The speaker itself delivers 3W RMS.

iTunes for Mac gets new feature

You will have noticed that iTunes has a new update available if you have used the application on a Mac in the last day or so. And while the interface is more or less the same as it was, there is a new feature.

If your Mac is running OS X Yosemite, then you will notice iTunes's own widget in the Notification Center – a widget that means you can control playback without going into iTunes itself, or buy tracks if you wish, if you are using iTunes radio.

