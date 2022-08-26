Nakamichi expands its Shockwafe soundbar lineup, adding affordable models with Dolby Atmos and aptX HD

Japanese audio specialist Nakamichi has expanded its 2022 Dolby Atmos soundbar line-up with two new models, both of which support Qualcomm aptX HD, enabling users to stream music via Bluetooth 5.0 at up to 24-bit quality.

Superseding models initially launched in 2019, the Shockwafe Pro 7.1 eARC and Shockwafe Elite 7.2 eARC introduce a host of new upgrades and technology first developed for the brand's flagship Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 eARC soundbar at a more accessible price.

Both new soundbars come with Nakamichi's Spatial Surround Elevation (SSE) MAX technology, upgraded speaker drivers and amplifier hardware. Adding eARC connectivity instead of ARC means that both bars can handle lossless Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. There's also support for Dolby Vision passthrough and 24-bit Bluetooth music streaming with Qualcomm aptX HD.

The Shockwafe Pro 7.1 eARC includes a separate wireless subwoofer with a 10-inch subwoofer, up from 8-inches previously. The new sub boasts a claimed 300 Watts of peak output power and low-end extension down to 30Hz.

It's not just the bass bin that's had an overhaul. Nakamichi says every speaker in the system has been upgraded with twin-cone drivers and silk dome tweeters. The Shockwafe Pro 7.1 eARC also incorporates high output amplifiers that Nakamichi says can deliver up to 850W of total system power and produce up to 108dB SPL.

In addition to eARC with support for Dolby Atmos True HD and DTS:X, there are three HDMI inputs that can handle video sources with for Dolby Vision HDR.

For those looking even more low-end, the Shockwafe 7.2 eARC comes with dual 8-inch subwoofers delivering 450 Watts of power and frequency extension down to 25Hz. The system has a claimed 1000 Watts of output power capable of producing up to 110dB SPL.

Like its sibling, the Shockwafe Elite 7.2 eARC includes upgraded twin-cone drivers, silk dome tweeters, Qualcomm aptX HD, eARC and three HDMI inputs.

Priced at $900 (around £760 / AU$), the Shockwafe Pro 7.1 eARC is available now. The Shockwafe 7.2 eARC is on track for a late September release and will retail for $1300 (around £1100 / AU$). Although official pricing is only available for the US, Nakamichi offers global shipping via eBay (opens in new tab).

MORE

Nakamichi's insane 9.2.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar is still reduced by $250 in the Labor Day sale

Should you buy a Dolby Atmos soundbar?

The 22 best Dolby Atmos movie scenes to test your home cinema surround sound system