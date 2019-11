In celebration of double bass player and composer Charlie Haden's Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammy Awards last night in LA, Naim is offering its catalogue of 24-bit/96kHz Charlie Haden album downloads for £9.99 each.

The offer is for a limited period only, and includes the following albums: None But The Lonely Heart, The Capitol Sessions, Nightfall, The Private Collection, Heartplay and When The Heart Dances.

Haden, a Naim aficianado himself, began his career performing with Paul Bley and then Ornette Coleman on the seminal album The Shape of Jazz To Come in 1959.

To download the hi-res albums, head on over to the Naim Label website and follow the links.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook