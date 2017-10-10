Building on the company’s impressive entry-level C 556 deck, the C 588 turntable has a new belt-drive design and features a glass platter, 22cm tonearm, Ortofon OM10 cartridge and MDF plinth on rubber feet.

The C 588 will be available from next month, priced at £450.

The C 328 has one less RCA than its C 338 sibling, and no wi-fi.

Amplification is equally familiar territory for NAD, and the C 328 (£500) is the brand’s latest entry-level integrated amplifier, sitting below the C 338, C 368 and C 388 models.

Class D amplification outputs 50W per channel into 8 ohms, while connections include two line-level inputs, optical and coaxial digital inputs, and a MM phono input. Bluetooth connectivity adds wireless playback to that list, too.

The NAD C 268 power amplifier is another new entry-level model from the brand. It’s capable of delivering 80W per channel into 8 ohms - or 300W in bridged mode.

An auto-sense feature automatically switches between balanced and RCA inputs upon detection, and there are line-outs allowing for bi-amped or tri-amplified configurations.

The NAD C 268 will be available from December, priced at £750.

