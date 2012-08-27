Owners of LG Cinema 3D smart TVs will get access to a new Game World portal from September.

The portal provides the ability to search, purchase and play game apps, in both 2D and 3D, through a special interface. Many of the games can be played with LG's Magic Remote or with a thrid-party game pad.

"Many popular titles will be available along with games developed exclusively for LG Cinema 3D smart TVs," says Havis Kwon, president and CEO of LG Home Entertainment.

A menu bar on the main menu features four categories – Featured, Top Chart, New and Genre – for instant access. The latter includes action, adventure, arcade, puzzle, RPG, shooter, simulation, sports and strategy games.

A My Games section links users to all previously purchased games and displays a list of the most frequently played ones.

Game World will be launched globally on compatible LG smart TVs in September.

