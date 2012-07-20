Reach for that credit card right now if you want to be the first to own LG's monster 84in 3D LED TV, first seen at CES at the beginning of the year – sales start today of a limited edition first run of the set, which sells for KRW25m, or just under £14,000.

The LG 84LM9600 TV will only be available for a month. finished in special platinum and monochrome, with general availability in North and South America, Europe and Asia planned for some time later this year, after the limited edition is sold out. It's not yet known how much the 'normal' sets will cost.

Not surprisingly targeting the premium TV market, the new model offers 3840x2160 resolution from its LED-lit LCD panel – that makes it one of the few sets able to play 4K2K content, the company saying that the BBC/NHK coverage of the forthcoming London Olympics in UHDTV is leading interest in higher-definition TV.

Industry research suggests that while under 3000 ultra high-definition TVs will be sold this year worldwide, but that figure is expected to rise to over 4m by 2016.

The 84LM9600 also has passive 3D and smart TV functionality and is equipped with a 2.2-channel sound system.

