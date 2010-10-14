In Korean shops from today, the 72in model sells for 20m won, or about £11,250.



The new TV uses full LED backlighting and a 480Hz True-Motion panel, and as well as 3D capability has DLNA compliance for music and video streaming over a home network.



It also supports various online services from Korean broadcasters, as well as YouTube, Google Picasa and other web-based content.



Four HDMI inputs are provided, along with a USB socket and LG's Wireless AV system for cable-free TV.



According to LG spokesman Park Young-shin, the TV will be launched globally early in 2011, presumably at the CES show in the States just after New Year, but details of which markets will get it when, and at what price, are not yet available.



LG's set may be the biggest commercially-available LED-lit LCD 3D TV, but it's not the biggest 3D TV you can buy: that honour goes to Mitsubishi's Diamond WD-82838, already available in markets including the USA at around $4500 (or £2800).



However, that set uses DLP rear-projection technology, making it much bulkier than the LG, and it doesn't support DLNA content.



