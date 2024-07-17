Improve your TV's audio for less than £70 with this amazing Prime Day soundbar deal

Amazon Prime Day means big discounts on countless top products, including a wide range of soundbars. While there are plenty of deals on the more expensive options out there, some of the more affordable models are also seeing healthy drops in price.

One such soundbar is the Hisense HS214. It is currently down to its lowest-ever price of just £67 at Amazon – a 48 per cent drop from the bar’s usual retail price.

It’s no secret that most TV speakers leave much to be desired. A soundbar, even a small one such as the HS214, can make a huge difference in elevating the audio of your favourite TV shows, movies, and music.

If you plan to add a soundbar to your set-up and aim to avoid spending three or four figures, this deal might be for you.

Prime Day Hisense HS214 2.1 soundbar deal

Hisense HS214 £129 £67 at Amazon (save £62)

For under £70, this might be one of the cheapest ways to get hold of a decent soundbar to improve your TV's audio. We gave this bar a solid four-star review and were impressed with its vocal clarity and low end, despite the compact nature of the unit.

Read the full Hisense HS214 review

‘Inexpensive but effective’ is how we describe the four-star HS214 soundbar in our review . We praise its voice projection, decent low end, and compact size, though we feel it could have handled dynamics better. For this price though, we can allow a few weaknesses.

To be able to get hold of a four-star soundbar at this price is quite remarkable. As we say in our review, “You could easily spend more and end up with less at this end of the soundbar spectrum.”

The Hisense HS214 measures 65cm in width and 5.8cm in height, so it should fit neatly under most TVs, especially smaller sets up to 50 inches.

It features a range of connections, including HDMI ARC, optical, coaxial, USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm auxiliary input, so users can hook up several different devices and sources. The soundbar also includes a small remote control for convenient access to all of its functions such as source selection, overall volume, and control of the bass levels.

If you want to improve your TV’s sound for as little as possible, getting the HS214 at Amazon for just £67 is one of the cheapest ways you can find.

