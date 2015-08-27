Raumfeld says the Soundbar, combined with the supplied wireless subwoofer, produces “crystal clear and dynamic sound with a powerful bass foundation”. The Soundbar plays host to six high-end full-range drivers which benefit from “sophisticated 3D sound technology”, to create a large sweet-spot in the room.

The Soundbar can be connected to a TV via HDMI with ARC (Audio Return Channel). And HDMI with CEC (Consumer Electronics Control) means it can operated with a TV remote.

The subwoofer features a flat, slim design and houses three 13cm long-throw bass drivers, powered by 200 watts. The wireless signal is paired automatically with the soundbar, and has a range of up to 10m.

The Soundbar can also be used for multi-room audio streaming. It supports lossless-quality files from services such as Tidal - for which the Soundbar comes with a free three-month trial - as well as other services including Spotify, Napster and various internet radio stations.

Users can control the multi-room function via the free Raumfeld Controller app for iOS and Android or the supplied remote control.

The Raumfeld Soundbar and subwoofer will be available from the end of September in matt black or silk white for £1000.

