Sevenoaks Sound & Vision has lined up a series of special offers for this Bank Holiday weekend.

Available in-store only, the deals will be available from May 5th-7th if you quote the code Mayday12, although it's advisable to phone your local branch first as stocks may be limited.

Discounts on offer include the following:

• Denon DBP-2012UD universal disc player + free Chord Co SuperShield HDMI cable £449 (save £300)

• Denon AVR-3312 AV receiver + free Chord Co SuperShield HDMI cable £649 (save £350)

• Panasonic 42in E5 Full HD LCD/LED TV + free five-year warranty £649 (save £100)

• Panasonic 47in E5 Full HD LCD/LED TV + free five-year warranty £849 (save £150)

• Pioneer XC-HM700DAB network/DAB system + Q Acoustic 2010i £299 (save £110)

• Pioneer STZ-D10Z Steez-Big iPod dock £249 (save £100)

• Denon DNP-720AE network audio player + free Chord Co Crimson Plus interconnect £229 (save £200)

• NAD Viso 1 iPod dock £449 (save £50)

• Panasonic TX-L37ET5 3D LCD/LED TV + free five-year warranty £769 (save £30)

• Velodyne CHT-10Q subwoofer + free QED MP-SW subwoofer cable £399 (save £191)

• Pioneer BDP-LX54 3D Blu-ray player + free QED Profile HDMI cable £179 (save £220)

• Pioneer X-SMC1 iPod/DVD dock + free Bluetooth adapter £139 (save £30)

• Samsung BD-DT7800 Freeview/HDD recorder + free QED Profile HDMI cable £179 (save £100)

• Pioneer PD-M426A 6-CD multiplayer + free Chord Co Crimson Plus interconnect £199 (save £50)

Buy any of the TVs mentioned above and you can also buy a Panasonic DMP-BDT220 3D Blu-ray player at half price.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook