New from cable specialists Furutech is the ultimate accessory for those convinced the quality of their mains can make a difference to the sound of their system: audiophile wall-sockets.

Based on the technology of the company's FI-1363 mains plug, the new sockets come in single or double versions, with a choice of gold- or rhodium-plated contacts, at prices starting from £75.

The new FP-1363 is BSI 1363 compliant, and uses a nylon/fibreglass body and Alpha Pure Copper conductors. Furutech says that its 'patent pending clamping system can accommodate cables up to 5.5 mm2 and provides 17.142% more contact area than conventional designs', while 'Alpha Phosphor Bronze Pin Supports ensure excellent contact and handling characteristics.'

The company also applies a 'low-temperature two-stage process that significantly improves every facet of audio and video performance. The treatment begins during the manufacturing process with a deep, conditioning cryogenic freeze of all metal parts.' This uses 'high-end refrigerants' – liquid nitrogen or helium – to achieve temperatures of between -196 and -250C.

'The treated parts actually change their molecular structure at these extremes of temperature relieving internal stress. The molecules bond together more tightly and the overall structure becomes more stable. This improves electrical conductivity and so power and signal transfer.

'Step two in the Alpha Process exposes these same parts to the patented Ring Demagnetisation treatment. This patented process uses controlled attenuation to completely eliminate magnetisation for immediately more vivid and colorful improvements. Ring Demagnetisation further enhances conductivity of all treated materials.'

The company says this treatment keeps 'all connectors, conductors, and other metal parts in a perfect stress-free, stable and highly conductive state'.

Distributed in the UK by Sound Fowndations, the sockets sell for £75 for a single with gold plating, or £100 for a double, with rhodium-plated models at £95 and £135 respectively.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter