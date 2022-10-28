First Apple Music, now Amazon Music Unlimited is about to get more expensive for families

Apple has literally only just bumped the prices of Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions in the US and UK and now Amazon is about to do the same with one of its Amazon Music Unlimited subscription tiers.

If you're a current subscriber to the Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan or are thinking about joining in the coming days or weeks, you should be aware that a price hike is on the way. And the increase will be rolling out to a number of different territories worldwide from the 8th of November.

We've spotted a handful of pages over on Amazon that spell out what's changing in the UK (opens in new tab), US (opens in new tab), AUS (opens in new tab) and the rest of the world (opens in new tab). From the 8th of next month, the Family Plan will cost £16.99 / $15.99 / AU$18.99 per month, up from £14.99 / $14.99 / AU$17.99.

An annual family subscription to the music streaming service is increasing to £169 / $159, up from £149 / $149 per year (Australian annual pricing wasn't on the page at the time of writing).

Elsewhere, the price jumps vary between $1 and $3 in South America and between €0.50 and €4 in Europe, with Uruguay, Finland and Iceland seeing some of the biggest jumps. Strangely, the European increases take effect a little later, rolling out on the 11th of November.

At the top of the page, Amazon claims it's "updating" the prices "to help us bring you even more content and features", so hopefully there will be additional value added to the streaming service in the not-too-distant future.

Back in April Amazon announced that Amazon Music prices were going up for Prime members, but this only related to its Individual plan and its Single Device plan which lets you use the service on one Amazon Echo or Echo Dot wireless speaker. There was no mention of any changes to the Family Plan at the time, but it seems that is all about to change in the next few weeks...

What do you think? If you're a current subscriber will you be sticking with Amazon Music Unlimited? How much of a hike would there need to be before you considered cancelling?

Let us know with a comment below.

