CEDIA (The Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association) will showcase cutting-edge technology in its Automated Home at this year's Grand Designs Live 2012 exhibition.

The show takes place at ExCel in London from May 5th to 13th.

The Automated Home will include a robot thatcleans the floor, a shower you can take lying down, a lounge immersed in water, glass which acts as a heating system and a TV which can be customised to suit the living room decor.

CEDIA members Brilliant Living, Halstead Technology, Perfect Integration and RJR Custom Installations are responsible for the design and installation of technology in the bathroom and living room of the showcase home.

"As well as getting smarter, home technology is becoming more affordable and accessible to the average homeowner than it has ever been before," says Wendy Griffiths, executive director at CEDIA.

Other suppliers supporting the hsow home include Artcoustic, Control 4, Crestron, Future Auromation, Kaleidescape, Loewe and Samsung.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook