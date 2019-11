The two major internet service providers (ISPs) mounted their legal challenge to the Act in July, warning that it could infringe internet users' "basic rights and freedoms" and was given "insufficient scrutiny" in Parliament.

Both broadband providers will now be granted a review of the Act at the High Court to clarify whether it conflicts with existing EU legislation.

The High Court hearing is expected to take place in February 2011.

