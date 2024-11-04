Black Friday vibes on a Monday: the 5-star Samsung S95D OLED TV is nearly half price in its best deal ever

Here's a great deal to start the week – a whopping £1549 off the Samsung S95D. That brings the five-star, 65-inch OLED TV down to just £2050 at Amazon – a discount of 43 per cent. That's its lowest price ever. Has Black Friday landed early?

The S95D's price has been falling steadily since August, as this graph shows. Could it fall even lower for Black Friday proper, or should you buy now to avoid disappointment? It's a risk you'll have to weigh up for yourself.

Samsung S95D 65-inch £3599 £2050 at Amazon (save £1549)

Samsung's thoroughly impressive flagship OLED TV leverages QD-OLED display technology with an innovative anti-glare feature that makes it a dream to use in bright living rooms. It's also a stellar performer where picture is concerned, and its flawless gaming specification is only matched by its LG counterpart. Five stars

The 2024 S95D TV is the third generation of Samsung’s Quantum Dot take on OLED technology. There was already a big improvement between the first and second iterations of this technology, so we are truly impressed by just how much of a leap this third generation takes.

One of the first things that hit us during testing is just how bright this TV is, not just by OLED standards, but against any display currently available. With the S95D, even the most aggressively mastered 4K Blu-ray titles display pictures of unbelievable intensity. Super-bright peak white highlights and wonderfully saturated colours are displayed alongside the same deep blacks that OLED TVs are typically renowned for.

There’s an impressive list of features, as you would expect of a TV in this price range, including excellent gaming support such as 4K/120Hz playback, 144Hz frame rate support, an HDR game mode that keeps input lag to just 9.8ms, and ALLM switching. Though Dolby Vision doesn't feature (as is the case with any Samsung TV), the S95D supports HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ (which like Dolby Vision, uses scene-by-scene picture data to allow TVs to deliver an accurate HDR picture).

It has a uniform depth of 1cm, meaning it is incredibly thin and ideal for wall hanging. This is all thanks to the external One Connect box that houses the TV’s connections and processing technology. It also ships with a robust desktop stand made using heavy-duty metal which attaches under the screen’s middle, allowing the TV to fit easily on even narrow units or furniture.

Interested in getting your hands on one of the best new TVs around? Head over to Amazon where the S95D is now available for £2050. Happy watching!

