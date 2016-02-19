This week Dynaudio announced its Emit range of loudspeakers, Q Acoustics unveiled its Q7000 speaker system and Rega introduced an updated version of its RP3 turntable. You'll be able to see all three in action if you happen to be visiting next week's Bristol Show.

We had the usual bounty of reviews for your perusal with Naim's Mu-so Qb, Primephonic's hi-res download website and Spendor's SP2/3R2 being the highlights.

MORE: Bristol Sound and Vision Show 2016 - what to expect

MORE: Sonos: everything you need to know

MORE: Sky Q: What is it? When can you get it?

MORE: What Hi-Fi? Deals of the Week

News

Q Acoustics announces Media 7000 2.1-speaker system

Q Acoustics has announced a new 2.1 speaker system.

Incorporating the old and the new, the Media 7000 reuses two satellite speakers and a subwoofer from the company's award-winning Q7000i package. The newest element of the package is the Q-AVA stereo amp, which comes with a built-in DAC and Bluetooth for wireless streaming.

It'll be out in March, costing £800. If you happen to be visiting the Bristol Show next week, you'll be able to hear it in the Q Acoustics' showroom.

MORE: Q Acoustics announces Media 7000 2.1-speaker system

Dynaudio announces Emit range of affordable speakers

Dynaudio has unveiled the Emit series as the Danish company's latest range of affordable speakers.

Conceptualised as an "entry-level high-end loudspeaker series" it features two bookshelf speakers (M10 and M20), a floorstander (M30) and centre speaker (M15C), with Dynaudio claiming the range offers an exceptional level of performance for a modest price.

At the moment there's no price or release date for the Emit range, but you'll able to hear the fruits of Dynaudio's labour at next week's Bristol Show.

MORE: Dynaudio announces Emit range of affordable speakers

Rega to reveal brand new Planar 3 turntable

Another brand that will be appearing at the Bristol Show is Rega, and the company will be bringing an updated version of its award-winning Planar 3 turntable.

The 'table has been in development for two years and includes a new RB330 tone arm, improved horizontal and vertical bearings and a stiffer sub-platter that Rega says will help improve the deck's accuracy.

There's no info on the price or release date, but if it follows previous versions it's likely to be in the £550 range.

MORE: Rega to reveal brand new Planar 3 turntable

More news

Get a free Google Chromecast with 3 months of Spotify Premium

Creek Audio Evolution 100CD to make UK debut at Bristol Show

Dr Dre set to star in Apple's first TV series

Apple Music gains a million new subscribers in one month

Philips takes aim at OLED, says 3D TV is dead

Reviews

"It’s a masterclass in timing, and it’s this that really makes the Qb character one to fall in love with"

Naim Mu-so Qb

After award-winning results with the Mu-so, Naim set themselves the challenging task of following it up. With the Mu-so Qb they've succeeded with aplomb.

Smaller and cuboid in shape, the Qb has a similar design aesthetic but offers the portability its bigger brother couldn't. The sound is surprisingly big and bold for a small speaker, although the bass can get thick at high volumes.

Nevertheless, it manages to retain many of the Mu-so's features at a more affordable price. This is a speaker worthy of any room.

Read the full Naim Mu-so Qb review

"With a great catalogue, superb website, useful content, not to mention a growing community, it's much more than just a website"

Primephonic

Are you a fan of classical music? Then Primephonic is the hi-res download service for you.

Though its appeal may be niche, its community features are genuinely appealing, and along with a well-designed website and informative content, it's enough reason to keep coming back again and again.

Aside from the issues we had with the download manager, Primephonic offers an experience for classical fans that is engaging and thoughtful.

Read the full Primephonic review

"Once properly positioned, these speakers have a lovely, smooth tonal sound tinged with an appealing degree of warmth"

Spendor SP2/3R2

Seven years have past since we last tested these Spendors and they remain as spectacular as ever.

Though this speaker's sound may have fallen out favour as time has passed, it's nonetheless one of its attractive attributes. The smooth, refined tonality and big soundstage make for a rewarding experience.

While alternatives are more attention-grabbing, these Spendors have a compelling, easy-going nature. They're a fantastic pair of speakers.

Read the full Spendor SP2/3R2 review

More reviews

Cambridge Audio Air 200

Cowon Plenue P1

Linn Records

Hitachi 50HYT62U

Lindy Cromo NCX-100

Noble Audio Noble 6

JBL Flip 3

QED Performance Audio 40