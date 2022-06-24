Audio-Technica expands its high-end phono offering with the AT-ART20 dual-moving coil cartridge

Audio Technica is expanding its high-end phono range with the introduction of the AT-ART20, a dual-moving coil cartridge featuring a distinctive curved design.

With a claimed frequency response of 20-50,000 Hz, the cartridge uses a nude special line-contact stylus and a 0.28 mm boron cantilever connected to the armature using a stepped-pipe construction for enhanced rigidity and strength.

Constructed from titanium, with an aluminium base and an elastomer undercover, the cartridge's body has been built using manufacturing and polishing techniques borrowed from Japan's eyeglass industry, combining materials that help to reduce both resonance and its overall mass.

The AT-ART20 features dual moving coils in an inverted V shape, which Audio Technica says provides excellent channel separation for accurate stereo imaging and dynamics. In a change from previous designs, the front yoke of the magnetic circuit is 0.6 mm thicker to help improve magnetic flux density, which the company claims increases the output efficiency by more than 15 per cent to 0.55 mV.

The Audio-Technica AT-ART20 Dual Moving Coil Stereo Cartridge available now priced at £1895 / $2900 / AU$4999.

