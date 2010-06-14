Logitech's Squeezebox range has always impressed us, thanks to its combination of flexibility and affordability, and the new Touch is the most impressive member of the range yet.



Like the Duet before it, this is a media streamer that connects to your router using ethernet or built-in wi-fi, accesses all the digital music on your computer, then pumps it out to your existing amp or receiver via analogue, optical or coaxial connections.



Unlike the Duet, it has a 4.3in touchscreen and is clear, colourful and responsive. There's a remote, too – Sonos' equivalent unit, the ZP90, has no display or remote.

In action, the Touch can't quite match the Sonos' overall musicality, so while there's plenty of detail and weight to its delivery of Massive Attack's Pray For Rain, it lacks that last inch of attack and dynamic subtlety.



Beats Sonos for price and features

It's not far behind though, and considering that it beats the Sonos for price and features, that's very impressive.

One thing worth bearing in mind is that you must have Logitech's Squeezebox Server running on the PC that your music's stored on.



Alternatively, there are a handful of network-attached storage devices with it pre-installed (try Netgear), but installing it yourself is fiddly.



Still, that's only likely to put off a few people and, besides, streaming your own music is only one string to the Touch's bow: it can also access internet radio, Last.fm, MP3 tunes and the brilliant Napster, which offers direct streaming of thousands of tracks for just a fiver a month.

