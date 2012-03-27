Trending

JVC DLA-X70R review

The finest sub-£10,000 projector you can buy Tested at £7000

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Innovative and hugely impressive; the finest sub-£10,000 projector you can buy

For

  • Staggering image quality, with excellent levels of detail, contrast and colour

Against

  • Its resolution isn’t all it seems
  • the technology doesn’t work with 3D

Resolution isn’t the only measure of picture quality, especially with projectors. Other factors play a part too, such as optical quality and picture processing.

All the same, there’s nothing quite like a headline grabbing statistic to, er, grab the headlines. Hence the furore surrounding the new JVC DLA-X70R, the first comparatively affordable ‘4K’ projector we’ve tested.

Why the inverted commas? Two things: first, the JVC isn’t a 4K2K (4096 x 2160) design, unlike a forthcoming Sony model. In fact, its resolution is a ‘mere’ 3840 x 2160, or precisely four times the overall pixel count of a standard 1080p picture.

Second – and this is the really important bit – the JVC doesn’t actually have a native 3840 x 2160 display panel at all.

Packed with processing power
So what gives? Essentially, the JVC relies on its powerful upscaling technology, dubbed e-Shift, to process the original 1080p picture, scale it into a 3840 x 2160 image, and then display said image as two 1080p ‘subframes’, shown in rapid succession, with the first slightly offset (by 0.5 of a pixel) relative to the first.

It doesn’t work on 3D (because that, too, relies on displaying twin images in rapid succession) and yes, it’s massively complex, but, it must be said, it’s astonishingly effective too.

Even familiar Blu-rays appear razor-sharp, with textural variations and low-light details you’ll seldom see on other projectors.

In fact, we doubt you could better the JVC’s image quality with anything less than a £30,000 SIM2: it really is that good.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.jvc.co.uk
Brand NameJVC
Product TypeD-ILA Projector
ManufacturerVictor Company of Japan, Limited
Manufacturer Part NumberDLA-X70R
Product NameJVC DLA-X70R
Product ModelDLA-X70R

Projection Lens

Optical Zoom2x
Maximum Diagonal Image Size5 m (196.85")

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes

Image

Native Aspect Ratio16:9
Native Resolution1920 x 1080
Standard Mode Brightness1200 lm
Maximum Resolution3840 x 2160
Graphic ModeFull HD
Contrast Ratio80,000:1

Lamp

Lamp Power220 W
Lamp TypeUHP
Number of Lamps1

Physical Characteristics

Width455 mm
Depth472 mm
Weight Approximate15.40 kg
Height172 mm
Dimensions172 mm (H): 455 mm (W): 472 mm (D)

Technical Information

3D Type3D Ready
Projection MethodFront

Video

Video Signal StandardHDTV
Output Scan Format1080p