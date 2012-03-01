Trending

JVC DLA-X30 review

The JVC’s 2D picture is spectacular, but things could be better with 3D Tested at £3000

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Seriously impressive for a £3k picture, especially in 2D

For

  • Effortless set-up
  • vivid colours, sharp edges
  • insightful detail

Against

  • Motion issues
  • 3D performance isn’t great

Timing is everything. JVC timed the launch of its projectors perfectly in 2010, ensuring that its magnificent DLA-HD550 - thanks, of course, to a sky-high level of performance - was our 2010 Product of the Year.

The company missed the boat in 2011, however, so it's only now that we're getting a look at the DLA-X30.

It's no looker, but it is a doddle to get up and running thanks to a flexible motorised lens - and is ultra-quiet.

The X30 is a 3D, Full HD, D-ILA projector that boasts a claimed 50,000:1 contrast ratio and 1300 lumens brightness. Two HDMI inputs and a component connection are on the back.

Excellent 2D pictures
The 2D picture on offer is in some ways the best we've seen.

The Expendables is drawn with sharp edges and vivid, dynamic colours. Lines on the actors' faces – of which, let's be honest, there are plenty – are mercilessly revealed.

Black levels are deep and solid. With fast motion, however, it slightly lacks the fluidity of the Panasonic PT-AT5000E.

There's seriously impressive 3D depth, but it's not the most stable or comfortable in its class. You can adjust the strength, but crosstalk and flicker remain a slight gripe.

While the X30's 3D performance could be better, JVC has undoubtedly raised its own performance bar in the 2D arena – which is what saves the X30's five-star rating.

If you don't need or want to bother with 3D content, the JVC's 2D performance could make it your first choice.

Specifications

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes

Image

Native Aspect Ratio16:9
Native Resolution1920 x 1080
Graphic ModeFull HD
Contrast Ratio50,000:1
Standard Mode Brightness1300 lm
Maximum Resolution3840 x 2160

Lamp

Lamp Power220 W
Lamp TypeUHP
Normal Mode Lamp Life3000 Hour
Number of Lamps1

Projection Lens

Maximum Diagonal Image Size5 m (196.85")
Optical Zoom2x

General Information

Product NameJVC DLA-X30
Product ModelDLA-X30
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.jvc.co.uk
Brand NameJVC
Product TypeD-ILA Projector
ManufacturerVictor Company of Japan, Limited
Manufacturer Part NumberDLAX30

Power Description

Operating Power Consumption330 W

Technical Information

3D Type3D Ready
Projection MethodFront

Video

Video Signal StandardHDTV
Output Scan Format1080p

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate14.90 kg
Width450 mm
Depth470 mm
Height170 mm
Dimensions170 mm (H): 450 mm (W): 470 mm (D)