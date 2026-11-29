The Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is a high-achieving mid-range turntable. So capable is this reasonably priced spinner that it won its second consecutive What Hi-Fi? Award this year for its appealing looks and smooth, detailed sound.

This Black Friday weekend, the Debut Evo 2 is available for just £529 at Peter Tyson. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen on this turntable, it applies to all finishes and even adds a discount to the optional Debut Aluminium Sub-Platter, dropping the additional cost from £115 to £99. An acrylic platter is also available for the same price.

We think the aluminium sub-platter is worth forking out for. In our review, we said that it "fundamentally improves everything the deck does". So, if you're looking for an affordable way to get your Black Friday vinyl records spinning, this could be the deal for you.

The Pro-Ject Evo Debut 2 borrows tech from the older, but nonetheless five-star Debut Pro, resulting in a presentation that is both engaging and easy-going, making this a particularly appealing mid-range deck.

Compared with its predecessor, the Debut Carbon Evo, this turntable sports a number of upgrades, including a heavy aluminium platter with a dense ring of Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) damping to reduce undesirable resonances.

The turntable also comes with a new Pick It MM Evo cartridge and a precision-milled aluminium block with low-friction bearings on the tonearm.

Beginners will be pleased to hear that this belt-driven spinner is a breeze to set up and use. A broad range of available finishes also means that you can customise the look of this turntable to suit your listening space.

What's more, the Debut Evo 2 sounds as good as it looks, with a fluid presentation and a particularly musical midrange.

In our full review, we say: "We spin albums from Nick Cave, Portishead, Nirvana and Fleetwood Mac, and what strikes us is just how immediately likeable the sound is. The Evo 2 has a lively, fleet-footed presentation that zips along merrily through every song – it’s an enthusiastic performer that just wants to have fun."

It is also a dab hand when it comes to voices, with "soaring highs and a breezy tone that is full of sparkle and sweetness".

If you're looking for a sonic upgrade, however, you can add the High Power It 2 fully grounded power supply (£25) for greater solidity, depth and snappier timing. If you can fork out an extra £99, the optional Alu Sub-Platter adds muscle, authority and a greater sense of scale.

Arguably the most crucial addition, however, is a phono stage. If you are currently on the hunt for a way to amplify your deck's signal, we suggest the Award-winning Rega Fono MM Mk5.

This is a turntable that is sure to win the hearts of many with its user-friendly design and broad range of finishes. It isn't simply a starter option though, and will turn in a capable performance, particularly if you can stretch for the upgrades.

The Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is now available for £529 at Peter Tyson.

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Read our full review of the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo

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