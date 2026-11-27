You probably already have Fleetwood Mac's Rumours on vinyl. As a vinyl record fan, you likely have the newest albums from today's top artists, whether that's Olivia Rodrigo, Raye, Fontaines D.C., Charli XCX or Geese.

But if you're looking to add to your record collection, with some stone-cold classics or audiophile favourites, then let me help you enable your vinyl addiction.

Below, I've selected 18 albums that every music fan, especially those building their LP collection, should seek out and add to their shopping bag. My selection spans What Hi-Fi? reader favourites (The Beatles, Bowie, Steely Dan's Aja), as well as records that I and my colleagues use regularly for testing turntables (Nick Cave, Portishead, Nirvana).

I've also selected albums that have a Black Friday discount on, because let's face it, records are expensive. So take advantage of the sales, buy some new music, and enjoy building up your vinyl record collection.

If you've been reading our reviews, you'll notice there are plenty of familiar vinyl records on here that we use regularly for testing: Nirvana's MTV Unplugged, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' The Boatman Calls, Michael Jackson's Bad, Portishead's Dummy... the list goes on.

These are artists and albums we love listening to, and they make for great test discs when we're reviewing turntables. This selection wouldn't be complete without some hi-fi classics – Dire Straits' classic Brothers In Arms, Joni Mitchell's delicate Blue, and Amy Winehouse's powerhouse vocals in Back To Black. Spin these classics on a great turntable system, and you'll find out what the fuss is all about.

There are, of course, plenty more great-sounding albums and far more genres available on vinyl today, and you'll have your own favourites. Even if it's not a pristine recording, Linkin Park's Hybrid Theory is a must-have in this millennial's heart, and of course I couldn't resist adding in everyone's hot new obsession: the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack.

If you've been eyeing up some fresh record purchases for a while, then take advantage of these Black Friday vinyl deals available now before they're gone. I'll be joining in on the fun by picking up Dr. Dre's 2001, as it's finally gone down to a reasonable price...

MORE:

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This rare Rega deal on a terrific plug-and-play turntable system is the perfect hi-fi vinyl starter pack

Our guide to the best turntables we've tested and recommend