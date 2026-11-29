Fans of iconic turntable design are likely familiar with the legendary Technics SL-1200 series, beloved by DJs and casual listeners since the 1970s.

If you're one such fan, then this Technics SL-1200GR2 deal is the one for you. The SL-1000GR2 is a fourth-generation model within the brand's iconic series, and thanks to Black Friday, it can be yours for £200 off its original £1799 price at Peter Tyson. Lovely.

The Technics SL-1200GR2 is easy on the eye, but it doesn’t prioritise style over substance. The classy deck feels reassuringly durable for a high-quality turntable at this premium price point, from the sleek dual-layer plinth to its S-shaped tonearm.

You can listen to a wide range of vinyl thanks to 33⅓, 45, and 78 RPM speed settings, although we imagine that most listeners won't have much call for playing 78s these days.

Whatever you choose, you’ll be treated to an enjoyable sonic presentation. After playing everything from Pink Floyd to Beethoven and Tom Waits, our review noted that “the Technics turntable spins through each record with admirable competence and a presentation that’s wonderfully easy to listen to”.

The SL-1000GR2 has a “very clean and solid sound, but there’s punch, too. There’s ample depth and thump to basslines, with clear and soaring highs that never bite or sound harsh".

Just note that there's no cartridge included, hence you'll need to add one yourself. There's also no built-in phono stage, so maybe check our list of the best phono preamps if you don't have one in your existing system.

Either way, Technics' swanky turntable offers an iconic design in an easy-to-use and enjoyable-sounding package, especially now it’s more than £200 off its original price. Check it out now for £1599 at Peter Tyson, Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks.

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