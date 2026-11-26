I've been patiently waiting for this one. You see, there are some hi-fi products that you just know will be hit with a Black Friday discount every year, and the delightful Denon D-M41DAB is one such product.

Sure, micro hi-fi systems were all the rage decades ago, but I think there's still life to be squeezed out of the category, especially for anyone wanting a compact do-it-all set-up that isn't going to break the bank. And, given the age of the D-M41DAB, Denon would seem to think so too.

You can currently secure the whole system (including Denon’s own SC-M41 speakers) for £299 on Amazon, which I think is a rather smart saving and the lowest I have seen for a while.

Save 25% (£100) Denon D-M41DAB: was £399 now £299 at Amazon This five-star micro system might be a blast from the past, but the D-M41DAB is still a very convenient and affordable way to get into the world of hi-fi. DAB, CD playback, Bluetooth streaming, and a remote control are all included and sound quality remains superb for the money.

Normally, it’s only the main unit that gets included in the price, so having the speakers bundled in is great news.

They are superb partners for the Denon electronics and manage to create a large soundstage and extract plenty of detail for the money. And getting them as part of this deal means you don’t have to worry about system matching and using a pair from a different brand.

In our Denon D-M41DAB review, we said the system was “impressive proof that great pound-for-pound hi-fi sound need not always mean several separate components” and that “the combination of low-end stability and dynamic sensibilities leaves us with a remarkably human performance for a hi-fi system at this price.” You can see why it continues to win What Hi-Fi? Awards to this very day.

In terms of features. the Denon ticks most of the boxes you might expect, including CD playback, DAB radio, Bluetooth and a wired headphone output. The only thing missing is a phono stage for a turntable, but at this price, that’s hardly the end of the world, and you could still connect a Bluetooth record player if desired.

The Denon still punches well above its weight and is more than good enough to be your main system in a living room or a secondary set-up in a bedroom. We still think very highly of this talented package and still wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it, especially for £299 at Amazon.

MORE:

See our pick of the best Black Friday deals

Want to grow your record collection? I have selected these 15 albums in the Black Friday vinyl sale

A hi-fi beginner’s guide to Black Friday deals – we have picked the best budget options for every audio category