History buffs among you will know that Cyrus the Great was the illustrious founder of the ancient Achaemenid Empire, a feat he achieved by defeating the Median Empire and expanding into most of West and Central Asia to create the largest contiguous dominion up until that time.

Like its near-namesake, the Cyrus 40 ST offers you something similar, in that it gives you the chance to expand, or at least improve, your hi-fi setup and experience true sonic greatness by virtue of one of the finest music streamers currently on the market today.

The two-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winner is a sensational premium network player, made all the better courtesy of a £346 discount which drops it down to £2649 at Richer Sounds.

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All hail, Cyrus the Great Big Discount!

Cyrus' '40' range of premium separates has been an absolute revelation. The Cyrus 40 AMP is terrific, the Cyrus 40 CD is sensational, and the Cyrus 40 ST music streamer has nabbed back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards for its troubles.

Ditching the somewhat mechanical, clunky look of older Cyrus models (see the Cyrus CDi CD player), the newer model offers a sleek modern look, with new aluminium casework that still retains Cyrus's iconic half-width chassis design.

It covers all the usual bases when it comes to playing music from NAS units over a home network, internet radio and streaming services, with Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect included alongside Amazon Music and Qobuz Connect. The 40 ST's file compatibility goes up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM files alongside DSD256, but there's no Bluetooth or Chromecast support to be found.

What we really love about the 40 ST, though, is its terrific sound quality.

“Dynamically, it is impressively expressive, rendering low-level shifts in intensity elegantly, and delivering large-scale orchestral crescendos with real conviction”, our Cyrus 40 ST review reads.

We also found that, whatever music we played, the Cyrus 40 ST was organised, insightful and heaps of fun, offering a “blend of detail, dynamics and rhythmic security that’s hard to better at the money”.

As with other Cyrus products, there is upgrade potential should you wish to invest further. The outboard 40 PSU (power supply unit) can be added for even greater scale, power and authority, though it's an admittedly pricey £2495.

If you have deep pockets and are not concerned about a few missing features, the Cyrus 40 ST is a stunning all-rounder that can shine in a range of systems. A £346 saving on an Award-winner is definitely not to be sniffed at, so check out the 40 ST at Richer Sounds for £2649.

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