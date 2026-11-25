We tested the five-star WiiM Ultra music streamer at £349, but the state of the world and the economy have pushed that price up a little to a still-modest £369. Now that Black Friday is here, the Ultra has sunk to a very attractive £299 at Richer Sounds, a saving of £70 on a streamer that we've praised for its usability, design and sonic pizzazz.

Could the WiiM Ultra go lower still? £299 is a great price, but we have witnessed lower drops to around £279 during previous sales events. You could definitely pull the trigger now, then, or wait a while to see if you can scratch off an extra £20.

Best WiiM music streamer deal

The WiiM Ultra's talents are considerable considering its budget price. The compact network player packs in wi-fi streaming, Google Chromecast and Bluetooth, support for all the latest streaming services including Tidal/Qobuz/Spotify Connect, and handling of hi-res files up to 24-bit/192kHz. The only thing that's missing, sadly, is Apple AirPlay 2.

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It also sports a built-in MM phono stage so you can plug in a turntable, and an HDMI input for integration with your TV. That's a huge amount of connectivity from such a small, affordable product, and we find it works a treat with compatible budget speakers and amplifiers.

Apart from its strong performance-per-pound value, the modestly proportioned Ultra is made so attractive because of how user-friendly the companion 'WiiM Home' app is for controlling your music. Setup is easy, the app is neatly laid out, and it's a responsive, seamless system to use on a daily basis.

That's all alongside, to quote from our review, a "likeable, tidy performance that keeps us wanting to play more songs from our various music libraries. We like the way in which the Ultra doesn’t try to overtly grab your attention; its clean, balanced and nimble sound packs enough punch and pizazz to keep you interested".

Patience is a virtue, so waiting a little longer might nab you an extra £20 off. Or you could just go in all guns blazing and get a great deal while it's at Richer Sounds.

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