One of our favourite budget music streamers is discounted this Black Friday – but could it go lower?
Save £70 on the five-star WiiM Ultra
We tested the five-star WiiM Ultra music streamer at £349, but the state of the world and the economy have pushed that price up a little to a still-modest £369. Now that Black Friday is here, the Ultra has sunk to a very attractive £299 at Richer Sounds, a saving of £70 on a streamer that we've praised for its usability, design and sonic pizzazz.
Could the WiiM Ultra go lower still? £299 is a great price, but we have witnessed lower drops to around £279 during previous sales events. You could definitely pull the trigger now, then, or wait a while to see if you can scratch off an extra £20.
Best WiiM music streamer deal
The flagship WiiM Ultra takes everything we liked about the Pro Plus and adds a touchscreen display, an upgraded DAC and more extensive connectivity options. At this price, it’s one of the strongest-value premium streamers on the market.
Deal also available at Sevenoaks
The WiiM Ultra's talents are considerable considering its budget price. The compact network player packs in wi-fi streaming, Google Chromecast and Bluetooth, support for all the latest streaming services including Tidal/Qobuz/Spotify Connect, and handling of hi-res files up to 24-bit/192kHz. The only thing that's missing, sadly, is Apple AirPlay 2.
It also sports a built-in MM phono stage so you can plug in a turntable, and an HDMI input for integration with your TV. That's a huge amount of connectivity from such a small, affordable product, and we find it works a treat with compatible budget speakers and amplifiers.
Apart from its strong performance-per-pound value, the modestly proportioned Ultra is made so attractive because of how user-friendly the companion 'WiiM Home' app is for controlling your music. Setup is easy, the app is neatly laid out, and it's a responsive, seamless system to use on a daily basis.
That's all alongside, to quote from our review, a "likeable, tidy performance that keeps us wanting to play more songs from our various music libraries. We like the way in which the Ultra doesn’t try to overtly grab your attention; its clean, balanced and nimble sound packs enough punch and pizazz to keep you interested".
Patience is a virtue, so waiting a little longer might nab you an extra £20 off. Or you could just go in all guns blazing and get a great deal while it's at Richer Sounds.
MORE:
WiiM Ultra vs WiiM Pro Plus: which five-star music streamer is the best option for you?
Hi-fi novice? I’ve put together an affordable system this Black Friday that includes a five-star streamer, CD player and bookshelf speakers
Black Friday hi-fi deals live: our experts track down the best savings on turntables, CD players, speakers, wireless headphones and more
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.