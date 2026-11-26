It's great when you get to recommend a product you really know and admire.

The great-sounding Marantz CD6007 won a What Hi-Fi? Award for a mighty five years in a row, earning plaudits as one of the very best budget CD players you could hope to find. I've had the CD6007 spinning discs in my own home, so I know how well it performs away from our test rooms, too.

Thanks to a £50 discount, you can snap up the five-star disc spinner for only £349 at Peter Tyson, a figure which sees it return to its joint-lowest price.

Five stars Save £50 Marantz CD6007: was £399 now £349 at Peter Tyson Multi-Award-winning. Check. Five stars. Check. Top-level performance. Check. The Marantz CD6007 is the CD player that we have no qualms about recommending, especially for customers looking for quality at a tempting price. Get it now for a shade under £350 if you're happy having one in a shiny silver finish.

The Marantz CD6007 won five What Hi-Fi? Awards for a reason.

The CD6007 features an ESS Technology ES9010K2M DAC chip, meaning it can handle hi-res PCM music up to 24-bit/192kHz and DSD128.

The CD6007 packs a power supply designed for low noise alongside bespoke 'HDAM' amplifier modules and high-quality internal components. The headphone circuit also shuts down when not in use, reducing unnecessary power draw on the supply and removing the potential for additional noise.

The result is a CD player that really does the business at this budget tranche. We wrote in our review at the time that the "Marantz is able to render an expansive and focused sound stage" wherein "instruments are easy to locate and stay locked in place when the music becomes more demanding.

Similarly, larger-scale dynamics are delivered with verve and punch, and there’s a pleasing sense of composure to tie it all together".

Truer words have rarely been spoken. The CD6007 is a bold, dramatic performer that pushes you music forward with verve and intent, yet rarely does it sound as though it's simply painting solely with bold brushstrokes. Subtler textures and finer details are rarely lost, meaning you're treated to a player that excels at both insightful analysis and bold, emotional engagement.

Nearly five years after launching, the Marantz CD6007 remains the class leader at its price. Given its age, it could be on the way out, so this might be your last chance to pick up one of the best budget CD players we've tested this century. Peter Tyson is the place to be if you don't want to miss out.

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