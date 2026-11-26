Regular deal hunters will know there are always big savings on Sony wireless headphones around Black Friday.

Which is great news, because the Japanese tech giant has made and continues to make some of the best, most musical and most entertaining-sounding headphones on the planet.

And this year it's been particularly busy, launching multiple new models, which I've heard, and our review team has awarded five stars to.

And it gets even better when you realise that these models (and some slightly older favourites too) are all discounted for Black Friday. I've rounded them all up below, and guarantee there's a bargain for everyone.

I've kicked off this selection with the newest budget entry, the Sony WH-CH530. At just £32 on Amazon, those working to a strict budget or looking for an affordable Christmas present really can't go wrong here.

With monster 55-hour battery life and a balanced, enjoyable sound, this cheap and cheerful pair (which is also available in a range of colours) has plenty going for it.

We then move on to the WH-CH730N, which are a clear step up in all departments. Build quality is better, and they add ANC to the equation plus a more enveloping over-ear design.

At £84 at Amazon, they still sit in squarely in the affordable category, yet they sound even better for the money, with greater clarity, detail and dynamic thrust.

Battery life drops to 50 hours thanks to the addition of noise cancelling, but that should still be plenty for most people. Their folding design makes them convenient to carry around too.

If you want the ultimate in value this Black Friday, I think the WH-1000XM4C have to be up there. New for 2026, they see a classic design return (they are basically the discontinued WH-1000XM4 with a smaller battery) and deliver a fantastic all-round performance for the money.

For just £161 on Amazon, they are a tasty blend of comfort, convenience and quality. Once again you get a clear step up in quality from the pair below with a much more mature sonic performance which still has bags of energy and musicality.

The call quality and ANC are more accomplished and cut out more high and low frequencies from daily life, leaving you free to enjoy your music and make calls without background noise interrupting.

If you want the best over-ears that Sony currently offers, then the flagship WH-1000XM6 are the obvious choice. They take everything XM4C offers and elevate it to a higher level. For £298 on Amazon, you're getting a solid discount on some of the best-sounding wireless headphones out there that come with all the bells and whistles that make for a great user experience.

Sony's ability to deliver consistency through its headphones never ceases to amaze, which means they do a great job with wireless earbuds too. And I've highlighted two pairs that warrant your attention this Black Friday.

The best wireless earbuds Sony has to offer are the superb WF-1000XM6, which are down to £198 on Amazon. In our five-star review, we praised their “breathtaking all-round performance”, which includes awesome noise-cancelling and clear call quality.

If you want a great budget pair that offers a chunk of the performance of their bigger brothers for a fraction of the price, then take a look at the WF-C710N. Prices start at just £59 at Smart Home Sounds, and they're just a really talented option that won't break the bank this Black Friday.

MORE:

Check out all the best Black Friday deals we've spotted

Our pick of the best wireless headphones for all budgets

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs WH-1000XM4: which noise-cancelling headphones should you buy?

5 things I’ve learned spending 24 hours with Sony’s WF-C710N wireless earbuds