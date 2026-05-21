Cheap and cheerful! These five-star wireless earbuds have crashed to their lowest-ever price for a limited time

Some of the cheapest headphones going, and one of the best sports pairs around.

When it comes to the best wireless earbuds on the market right now, we've done our research. Extensive testing and hundreds of pairs has led us to finding some wonderfully cheap buds that do a very decent job for not a lot of money.

And right now, they just got even cheaper. For a limited time, the EarFun Air are down to £23 at Amazon, £22.52 to be exact.

That's a return to the lowest-ever price we've ever seen and well over half off. A solid saving on a pair of five-star buds, pure and simple.

We originally reviewed the EarFun Air back in 2020, but that doesn't mean they don't continue to earn a solid recommendation from us as some of the best budget wireless earbuds you can buy.

Nowadays, you'll see the likes of Sony dominating the affordable wireless earbuds market, with the WF-C510 and WF-C710N both budget options, but EarFun kickstarted the current trend for well-specced wireless headphones that cost very little.

At first glance, the EarFun Air true wireless earbuds may seem too good to be true. But that's not the case. An extensive feature list includes voice assistance, an IPX7 waterproof rating, a wireless charging case and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Not forgetting the impressively long battery life of 35 hours, seven from the buds and a further 28 from the charging case. And they certainly don't feel cheap either, with a pretty classy build and finish, including four tip sizes to choose from. More than we'd expect for earbuds this cheap.

But, how do they sound? In our full review, our expert testers said: "Fans of a grippy, energetic listen to get you through a workout will find much to enjoy here."

Adding: "While similar budget-friendly headphones can come off somewhat congested, here the design of the driver and earpiece (which doesn’t sit too far into the ear canal) allows for a pleasant and spacious presentation."

They're not noise-cancelling earbuds, but you'd be seriously hard pushed to find that at this price. Fortunately, given their age, you'll often find a discount on the EarFun Air. But, this is the best price we've seen in a while, so grab them while you can for just £23 at Amazon for a limited time.

MORE:

Read the full Earfun Air review

Check out the best cheap wireless headphones, tested by our experts

And the best wireless earbuds: top pairs tested by our reviewers