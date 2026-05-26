The stunning Grado RS1x just hit a £549 discount price at Peter Tyson

The last time we saw the five-star Grado RS1x discounted, it was down to £695. That was a pretty hefty discount, and we recommended the deal to all our readers.

Since then, the entertaining and exotic-looking headphones have crashed to a new, almost-unbelievable low price of £549 at Peter Tyson. That's £251 less than the price we tested them at.

So, if you're looking for a "distinctly open, entertainingly lean and agile, and unfalteringly detailed" pair of headphones at a seriously good price, check this deal out now.

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Five Star Save 31% Grado RS1x: was £800 now £549 at Peter Tyson Headphones don't get more aesthetically pleasing than this, but it's not just the maple, hemp and cocobolo wood finish that we love about the RS1x. These wired cans are clean, clear and punchy performers that are naturally musical. Now with a massive £251 discount, they could be yours, just in time for enjoying those summer tunes.

Read our full Grado RS1x review

If you’re looking for home headphones to plug into your hi-fi system or desktop DAC and are fortunate enough to have this kind of budget to spend on them, I would wholeheartedly recommend that this be the pair you treat your ears to.

The caveat to owning Grado headphones is that their retro look will not appeal to everyone; those trademark antenna-like adjustment sliders won’t suit all, nor will their foam earpads.

But the RS1x are arguably the nicest-looking pair we’ve seen from the Brooklyn-based brand, owing to their mix of maple sleeve, hemp core and cocobolo wood – which doesn’t just look lovely but is essential to their wa​​rm tonal character.

Speaking of which, it’s their sound quality that really stands out. True to Grado’s signature sound, the RS1x are, to borrow our words from back in 2022, distinctly open, entertainingly lean and agile, and unfalteringly detailed.

There are far more premium-priced Grados, but the RS1x’s balance of performance and comfort (their frame is lightweight and the earcups sit on, rather than fully enclose, your ears) makes them a good go-to everyday pick to plug into, say, a laptop-connected Chord Hugo 2 DAC.

This would be a good time to mention that you'll need a good, quiet space in which to listen to these Grados, considering their open-back design, which inherently leaks a notable amount of sound both in and out.

So bear the open-back vs closed-back headphone discussion in mind when considering these, or any pair of audiophile headphones.

If they fit the bill on paper, you won’t regret making the Grado RS1x yours for the very reasonable discounted sum of £549 at Peter Tyson.

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