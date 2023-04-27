Vote for Australian Hi-Fi Retailer of the Year in the Sound+Image Awards 2023

Aussie audio aficionados, if you've got a favourite hi-fi-retailer we want to hear all about it!

Sound+Image magazine’s prestigious audio and AV awards have been running for 33 years, identifying the best-performing and best-value hi-fi and home cinema equipment available in Australia.

The product winners are based on full reviews by our team – but one category is decided by public vote, where we ask you to help us discover Australia’s favourite hi-fi retailer!

Which store looks after you?

Which offers good independent advice that leads you to a greater enjoyment of music and home entertainment?

We want to know. You can vote for your favourite hi-fi specialist store by clicking below to cast your vote. You can vote only once: duplicate votes will be removed from the count. If you don't see your favourite retailer listed, use the 'Other' option at the end of the list.

The Hi-Fi Retailer of the Year will be announced alongside the Sound+Image Awards 2023 right here on the What Hi-Fi? website.

TO CAST YOUR VOTE, CLICK HERE! (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)