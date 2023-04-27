Vote for Australian Hi-Fi Retailer of the Year in the Sound+Image Awards 2023

By Sound+Image
Who is your favourite Australian hi-fi retailer? We really wanna know.

(Image credit: Future/Stable Diffusion)

Aussie audio aficionados, if you've got a favourite hi-fi-retailer we want to hear all about it!

Sound+Image magazine’s prestigious audio and AV awards have been running for 33 years, identifying the best-performing and best-value hi-fi and home cinema equipment available in Australia.

The product winners are based on full reviews by our team – but one category is decided by public vote, where we ask you to help us discover Australia’s favourite hi-fi retailer!

Which store looks after you? 

Which offers good independent advice that leads you to a greater enjoyment of music and home entertainment? 

We want to know. You can vote for your favourite hi-fi specialist store by clicking below to cast your vote. You can vote only once: duplicate votes will be removed from the count. If you don't see your favourite retailer listed, use the 'Other' option at the end of the list.

The Hi-Fi Retailer of the Year will be announced alongside the Sound+Image Awards 2023 right here on the What Hi-Fi? website.

TO CAST YOUR VOTE, CLICK HERE! (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)
Sound+Image

Sound+Image is Australia's no.1 mag for audio & AV – sister magazine to Australian Hi-Fi and to the UK's What Hi-Fi?, and bestower of the annual Sound+Image Awards, which since 1989 have recognised the year's best hi-fi and home cinema products and installations. While Sound+Image lives here online as part of our group, our true nature is best revealed in the print magazines and digital issues, which curate unique collections of content each issue under the Editorship of Jez Ford, in a celebration of the joys that real hi-fi and high-quality AV can bring. Enjoy essential reviews of the most exciting new gear, features on Australia's best home cinemas, advice on how to find your sound, and our full Buying Guide based on all our current and past award-winners, all wrapped up with the latest news and editorial ponderings. Click here for more information about Sound+Image, including links to buy individual digital editions and details on how best to subscribe.