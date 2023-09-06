Toshiba's least interesting concept OLED is the one I'm most excited about

I checked in with Toshiba during IFA 2023 in Berlin to see what it had been working on, and it was certainly a story of two halves. Many of the TVs on display were existing models oriented towards the mid to lower end of the market, but these were totally juxtaposed by a whole host of interesting concept models all with one thing in common: OLED panels.

While Toshiba hasn't officially launched an OLED TV quite yet, it seemed to us that it isn't far off, although I was assured that these were in fact concept devices with no current plan to take them to market quite yet. That being said, we were informed that these models could indeed signify what the future holds for Toshiba.

Out of this range, there were some truly innovatively designed models that instantly caught my eye. A TV with a tripod design with front-facing speakers built into the side stands? Yes, please. And how about the retro stylings of the TV pictured below – perfectly blending modern super-slim OLED screen tech and vintage, almost art deco designs?

(Image credit: Future)

And yet, out of all of these unique concepts, it was the standard OLED TV that looked closest to being a viable product that caught my eye – especially a certain variant of it. As I have made clear numerous times, I am consistently on the edge of caving in and buying a 42-inch OLED, however, they're always slightly too pricey for my liking (unless we're talking about Black Friday of course).

Lo and behold, I turn to see a 42-inch Toshiba OLED placed in the spotlight, and it's like my prayers were answered. Admittedly, no pricing was shared as these were concept models of course, but I can assume that this model is likely cheaper than the LG C3 equivalent. Seeing the very thing I've been manifesting into existence this last year right in front of me was both a triumph and a curse.

On one hand, a (supposedly) cheaper OLED with deep inky blacks, ultra-thin panel and compact screen size was proved possible (there was one right in front of me after all) and served as proof that other manufacturers can do it. On the other hand, this is the forbidden fruit, a TV that no matter how much I want, I can't have. There was also the slight issue of a 60Hz maximum frame rate, but that's something I'm mostly willing to look past, although not ideal.

Of course, Toshiba showed this TV in various sizes, ranging from this 42-inch set-up to 65 inches and beyond, all of which were mere hypotheticals. Yet it was that compact OLED that got the biggest reaction from me as I exclaimed "If you're going to make any of these TVs, make this one!" While I may not be able to will these TVs into existence just by writing enthusiastically about them here, I'm certainly always open to seeing a new player in the increasingly crowded OLED market.

MORE:

Read our full LG C3 42-inch TV review

As well as our picks for the best OLED TVs

And the best TV deals around right now